Schoolboy commended for service to adult club

PORUS, Manchester – Porus High School student Dujon Carter came in for special mention recently at the Porus Primary School Parenting Club's pre-Valentine's Day tea party.

The 13-year-old grade 8 student was taken by surprise when the club's vice-president, Dotlyn Parchment, who chaired the afternoon's proceedings, invited him to the podium to be formally introduced to the guest speaker, Sergeant Patrae Rowe, chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation.

Nonplussed as to what he had done to deserve such an honour, young Carter, after a warm smile and handshake from the policeman, soon learned that he was being commended for his faithful and voluntary service to the parenting club.

The audience heard that although not meeting the criteria to be a member, young Dujon since his attendance at Porus Primary had developed an affinity for the club and though uninvited, had made himself available and handy, particularly at club functions.

His interest in the activities of the club continued after he graduated from Porus Primary and moved on to Porus High School down the road. It was then discovered that Dujon has a special talent of which the club could make good use — he playes the drums.

At the tea party, playing the conga drum, he joined veteran Baptist church guitarist Evadne Wellington to provide musical accompaniment during the club members' entertainment package of rousing folk songs and a medley of popular R&B hits.

A major concern of the club, since its founding 20 years ago, is the difficulty of getting Porus fathers to become members.

The membership was heartened by Dujon's natural interest and unsolicited participation, and Vice-President Parchment felt it fortuitous that the guest speaker was a suitable role model and mentor for Dujon and the young people of Porus.

Himself a native of Porus, Rowe had kind words of encouragement for the teen. He referenced his own experience as a boy in Harmons, a poor farming district, living in a home provided by the self-help charity organisation Food for the Poor, sharing ruefully his familiarity with…”sleeping on the floor”.

He recalled being slighted because of his poor circumstance when, as an adolescent, he sought to establish a romantic relationship with a community girl. He said it was whispered that he was not good enough for her and although devastated by her rejection, he said being turned down served to motivate him to make something of himself.

Now a 14-year veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Rowe is well known in the public sphere as a vocal and staunch defender of the welfare and interest of the rank and file members of the JCF, whom he represents as head of the Jamaica Police Federation.