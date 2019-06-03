Secretariat at last for Manchester Justices of the Peace

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Approximately 400 justices of the peace in Manchester now have a secretariat to conduct their business.

It's been a long wait for the facility which is located on an acre of leased state-owned land at 24 Grove Road in Mandeville. The formal ground-breaking ceremony for the project took place in 2012.

Stanley Skeene, president of the Manchester Chapter of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica, told a recent dedication ceremony that construction of the secretariat took immense commitment to service.

“It took, by all parties, determination and grit, gentle persuasion, stick-to-itiveness, commitment, co-operation, love of service, and respect to achieve this dream,” he said.

Phase one of the project which includes a meeting room and a paved driveway to the facility, is complete.

The project reportedly started with a donation from justice of the peace and businessman Artie Phillips who sold a plot of land he owned and handed over the proceeds to the organisation.

Skeene commended past president Trevor Heaven for being a driving force for the project.

“(He) redesigned the plan, intensified the construction, strengthened the partnerships with various organisations, funding agency and individuals…,” he said.

Heaven reported that it took about $12 million to take the project to where it is at present and additional funds will have to be sourced to continue the work.

He said that following further expansion, the building is intended to accommodate related organisations such as the Victim Support Unit, Legal Aid Clinic, and the office of the Custos. It will also serve as a venue for functions.

The dedication ceremony was preceded by a service at the Mandeville Parish Church at which Reverend Barrington Soares reminded Justices of the peace of their responsibilities.

“We JP's need to be able to speak the truth. If we are conflicted in that regard, that will result in conflict in the family and society. Jesus wants us… to live transformed lives,” he said.

The Lay Magistrates Association Manchester Chapter dates back to 1992.