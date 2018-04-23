Spalding High salutes Alphansus Davis

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The mission statement for Spalding High School promises to provide “rich” educational opportunities.

At an appreciation function at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville earlier this month, former principal Alphansus Davis was honoured for his substantial effort in ensuring the accomplishment of that goal.

Prior to taking the lead, Davis served as classroom teacher, guidance counsellor, vice principal, and in total gave 31 years of service to the institution.

While he was at the helm, the student population increased significantly. In addition, 23 additional classrooms were built as well as a new administrative building, the playing field was expanded to facilitate Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) competitions, the curriculum re-aligned to match the career choices of senior students, a school bus was acquired to encourage educational tours and participation in external competitions, and a computer laboratory put in place and Information Technology introduced as a subject taught at the school — the first school in the north west Clarendon and North East Manchester areas to do so at the time.

According to Davis's citation, his contribution to education went beyond the borders of Spalding High, including being a three-time president of the Association of Principals and Vice Principals, chairman of the Teachers' Services Commission, director of the Safety and Security Programme for Schools, and as senior advisor/consultant to now Prime Minister Andrew Holness when he served as minister of education.

Holness was present at the appreciation function.

Davis was in 2009 the recipient of the Prime Minister's Medal of Appreciation for outstanding service and the Order of Distinction for his work. In 2016 he was placed on the Holmwood Technical High School's Past Students Roll of Honour.

Retired since 2011, Davis remains in education by being on the board at Spalding High.

Here are photo highlights from the appreciation function.