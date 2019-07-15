Talent competition a hit at Park Mountain Primary
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — As the long summer holidays approached, Park Mountain Primary School, a mile west of here, staged its annual Miss Park Mountain Primary School competition.
Thirteen girls vied for the title Miss Park Mountain Primary School under the theme: 'Unleashing the potential and capacity of empowered black girls'.
Principal Carlene Williams Heath informed that the aim of the talent competition is to foster positive self-esteem and self-worth among girls.
Mikhailia Weatherly was crowned Miss Park Mountain Primary 2019. First runner-up was Khellania Williams and second runner-up, Camoy Ferron.
