The changing of the guard

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Stakeholders here are lauding the leadership style of outgoing Divisional Commander Superintendent Wayne Cameron at a handing over parade last Sunday.

Cameron, who served in Manchester for three years, has been transferred to the St Andrew South Police Division. He has been replaced by Superintendent Gary Francis, who was transferred from St Andrew South.

Custos of Manchester Garfield Green lauded Cameron for his service to the parish.

“(He) will be remembered for his style of leadership that has united his staff, earned confidence, support and respect of the citizenry,” said Custos Green.

He welcomed Superintendent Francis to the parish and pledged the support of stakeholders.

“We are aware that everyone has his or her own style, whatever yours (Francis) is, we pledge our support and we will stand with you in all your efforts,” Green told Francis.

Former custos of Manchester Sally Porteous applauded Superintendent Cameron for the reduction in major crimes during his tenure.

“It was just a few years ago that Manchester recorded the highest number of break-ins in the entire country plus a murder rate that was spiralling out of control. In the short period since you (Cameron) have been here, break-ins have significantly dropped and so has the number of murders,” Porteous informed.

Head of Police Area 3, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Dezeita Taylor, also commended Cameron and pledged the full support of the Area 3 police to the incoming commander.

Cameron, in his contribution, told Francis: “I am handing over a parish that is near pristine to you. Last year this parish recorded only 31 murders, still too much, but it has been the best year for many years. We have cleared up 67 per cent of all the murders this year. For the past two years, we have cleared up over 70 per cent of the murders in Manchester while break-ins have been reduced by over 50 per cent in comparison to previous year.”

Francis said he plans to continue the good work.

“What he (Cameron) has done in this parish is significant. The team, the gel, the synergy, the skills, the knowledge, the abilities and the experience are here. All I am coming to do is to continue the work.

“You have my full commitment. I will continue to lobby and to work with my commanders to create an environment where the men and women will be motivated to continue to always provide nothing less than world-class policing service to this parish,” Francis stated while giving his full commitment to the task at hand.