Visitors led by Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie brought light to the lives of residents and staff of the St Elizabeth Infirmary in Santa Cruz on Volunteer Day recently.



The visitors, including representatives of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the Sandals Foundation brought gifts and treated residents to manicures, pedicures, hair grooming, and massages.

They also planted trees among other good deeds on the day. Photo shows McKenzie planting a Hibiscus in a small park being developed at the St Elizabeth Infirmary.