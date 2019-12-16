Volunteer Day
Visitors led by Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie brought light to the lives of residents and staff of the St Elizabeth Infirmary in Santa Cruz on Volunteer Day recently.
The visitors, including representatives of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the Sandals Foundation brought gifts and treated residents to manicures, pedicures, hair grooming, and massages.
They also planted trees among other good deeds on the day. Photo shows McKenzie planting a Hibiscus in a small park being developed at the St Elizabeth Infirmary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy