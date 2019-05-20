Who will take the crown?

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — On Sunday, June 2, seven young women here will be vying for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Manchester Festival Queen title.

At a recent sashing ceremony the contestants, who range between ages 18 and 25, and their sponsors were introduced.

Isha Nation, Miss C&D Construction& Engineering Limited; Tassonie Dyer, Miss Cameron Industries; Tracey-Ann Johnson, Miss Knutsford Express; Pickqueena Burrell, Miss Affordable Plus& More; Tricia Ricketts, Miss Fontana Pharmacy; Tamara Spencer, Miss SSMC Xpress International; and Veniss Kerr, Miss Power Services Company Limited, will all be competing for the top prize.

The outgoing queen for the parish is Manchester High School alumnus Crystal Scale.

The crowning of this year's Manchester Festival Queen will take place at Belair High School, starting at 7:00 pm.

In addition to the title, cash and prizes will be on offer.

The selected candidate will compete in the national pageant.

According to the JCDC, the Festival Queen Competition is one of its signature events and focuses on leadership, appreciation of the role of women, culture, creative talent, and community involvement.