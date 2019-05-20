Who will take the crown?
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — On Sunday, June 2, seven young women here will be vying for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Manchester Festival Queen title.
At a recent sashing ceremony the contestants, who range between ages 18 and 25, and their sponsors were introduced.
Isha Nation, Miss C&D Construction& Engineering Limited; Tassonie Dyer, Miss Cameron Industries; Tracey-Ann Johnson, Miss Knutsford Express; Pickqueena Burrell, Miss Affordable Plus& More; Tricia Ricketts, Miss Fontana Pharmacy; Tamara Spencer, Miss SSMC Xpress International; and Veniss Kerr, Miss Power Services Company Limited, will all be competing for the top prize.
The outgoing queen for the parish is Manchester High School alumnus Crystal Scale.
The crowning of this year's Manchester Festival Queen will take place at Belair High School, starting at 7:00 pm.
In addition to the title, cash and prizes will be on offer.
The selected candidate will compete in the national pageant.
According to the JCDC, the Festival Queen Competition is one of its signature events and focuses on leadership, appreciation of the role of women, culture, creative talent, and community involvement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy