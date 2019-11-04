A gift of love to The Bahamas from Christiana High

CHRISTIANA, Manchester — Just as they did in late 2016 after Hurricane Matthew struck Haiti, students and staff of the Christiana High School have raised money among themselves to assist The Bahamas which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian in early September.

Christiana High School teacher, Crystalgaye Morris-Buckle, told The Jamaica Observe Central via e-mail that a coin drive carried out over a two-week period raised $50,000 for the relief fund.

“The children really wanted to bond together and give in whatever way they could,” explained Morris-Buckle who was among the lead organisers.

The money was handed over to representatives from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) recently.