Ambitious 10 year-old gets scholarship

MANDEVILLE, Manchester - Ten -year-old Rhyeme Dunn is the 2019 recipient of the Elsie Barnett Smith Memorial Scholarship awarded annually to a student of Ardenne Preparatory in this south-central town.

The scholarship is worth $20,000 per term for three terms and goes towards tuition costs.

School leaders say the Grade Six student has maintained an 'A' average throughout his years at Ardenne, is polite, pleasant, and helpful and is involved in extra-curricular activities primarily music.

He was a member of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Festival of the Arts Ensemble and a gold medal winner at the 2018 parish competition finals.

“Rhyeme's life goal is to become a doctor and a musician. He revealed that in the future he will have a musical studio in his office where he will play to cheer up his patients before he examines them and that this will be at no additional cost,” a news release said.

According to the release, civil servant Elsie Barnett Smith for whom the scholarship is named was a resident of Mandeville and former member of Ardenne Preparatory's board of directors.

She died in 1990 — the victim of a car accident.

Barnett Smith's children and other relatives created the scholarship programme to honour her memory.