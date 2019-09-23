Ambitious 10 year-old gets scholarship
MANDEVILLE, Manchester - Ten -year-old Rhyeme Dunn is the 2019 recipient of the Elsie Barnett Smith Memorial Scholarship awarded annually to a student of Ardenne Preparatory in this south-central town.
The scholarship is worth $20,000 per term for three terms and goes towards tuition costs.
School leaders say the Grade Six student has maintained an 'A' average throughout his years at Ardenne, is polite, pleasant, and helpful and is involved in extra-curricular activities primarily music.
He was a member of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Festival of the Arts Ensemble and a gold medal winner at the 2018 parish competition finals.
“Rhyeme's life goal is to become a doctor and a musician. He revealed that in the future he will have a musical studio in his office where he will play to cheer up his patients before he examines them and that this will be at no additional cost,” a news release said.
According to the release, civil servant Elsie Barnett Smith for whom the scholarship is named was a resident of Mandeville and former member of Ardenne Preparatory's board of directors.
She died in 1990 — the victim of a car accident.
Barnett Smith's children and other relatives created the scholarship programme to honour her memory.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy