PHOTO: CANE FARMERS ASSIST STUDENTS

The North St Elizabeth Cane Farmers Association recently provided 10 grants worth $20,000 each to students about to enter high schools. The students will be attending Lacovia High, Maggotty High, Black River High, Munro College, Manchester High, Bishop Gibson High, and St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS).

