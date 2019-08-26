Charity and friendship for Manchester Infirmary, Ebenezer Home

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Overseas-based nurse Stravina Thomas says she has always wanted to help the “less fortunate”. That's why she became a nurse in the first place.

It also explains the germination of an idea for a charity group while she was still in high school 20 years ago.

Today the group named “Everyone is Always Stronger Together (EAST)” with a membership of 30 and the slogan 'rising to the occasion', is actively involved in helping others through voluntary work and gifts to those in need.

Members of EAST recently visited the Manchester Infirmary and Ebenezer Rehabilitation Centre, providing care packages, sheet sets, food, and two wheel chairs. They also gave a day's volunteer work.

“The project was a success,” Thomas told The Jamaica Observer Central by e-mail. “All volunteers were happy to be of service and residents were grateful and happy. We spent the day listening to their stories, providing care, and showing kindness,” she said.