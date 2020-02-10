Envision your future, women told

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — An all-white vision board soiree hosted here recently facilitated an ambiance for networking, entertainment, and planning for the future.

The female-only guests were treated to brunch, live music, and champagne as they were encouraged and inspired to create a vision board as a guide to where they want their lives to go.

The vision board was defined as a visual representation of one's long-term and short-term goals, using only pictures of things one wants to acquire purely, or, without doing damage to others to achieve.

Chief executive officer of We Inspire Ltd Cortia Bingham, host of the event, urged those in attendance to have endurance in pursuit of their goals even in the face of adverse circumstances and discouragement from others.

“What God has ordained for you; no man can stop it. But you have to envision it. Nobody can do it for you; you have to see your best life for yourself.

“The pessimism of others should not stop one from pursuing one's dreams,” she insisted.

Bingham had started her vision board concept as early as age 14 after she was always told that she would never make it to college and leave the “ghetto” community of Granville, St James, where she grew up.

The all-white event was held on the lawns of Victor Dixon in Mandeville and had several sponsors, including Elle and Vire, Foska Oats, Curves, The Jamaica Observer, I Cool, and Guardian Life Limited.