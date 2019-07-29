Fenella Mitchell - An enthusiastic educator

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — She spent just over a year as a pre-trained teacher at her alma mater, Morgan's Forest Primary and Infant school in Clarendon after high school, and that was enough to signal to those looking on that Fenella Mitchell had a natural aptitude for the classroom.

She told the Jamaica Observer Central that on leaving her stint at the school to pursue a diploma in engineering, her first love, at the University of Technology, the principal told her that education was a career direction that she could consider.

Though still harbouring thoughts of working as an engineer, Mitchell said that at times she fell into teaching mode by giving guidance on the subject matter to her classmates.

On completion of her studies, a job opportunity once again opened up at Morgan's Forest and the second time around, she spent more than 12 years at the institution.

During that time, she honed her teaching craft by pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Primary Education at the Catholic College of Mandeville.

In 2013, Mitchell took up a position at Mandeville Primary School, where her talent and enthusiasm for the teaching and learning processes did not go unnoticed.

In late May of this year, she was selected as Teacher of the Year from a pool of approximately 70 teachers at a recognition and awards ceremony organised by the school.

“The selection process is timely and rigorous, and each teacher must meet the required standards of the Ministry of Education/Jamaica Teaching Council Teacher Appraisal Process,” event organisers say.

At Mandeville Primary, Mitchell is the chairperson for the Mathematics committee, numeracy coordinator, facilitator of the Math Club, member of the coaching staff for the Junior School's Challenge Quiz team and Junior Math Olympiad, Grade 6 coordinator and member of other committees, including the assessment for students to be placed on the honour roll.

For 2017-2018 she was a finalist in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information's (MOEYI) Mathematics Teacher of the Year competition.

She said that although she now teaches different subjects as a primary educator, she has a particular affinity for Mathematics. She envisions that one day she will be lecturing the subject at a teacher -training college, in order for her effort and advocacy to have a wider reach.

Mitchell believes her studies in engineering was not a diversion from her true calling but that it has been a foundation for Mathematics teaching.

Outside the classroom, she said she is also a Sunday School teacher at the Swaby's Hope New Testament Church.

“Mrs Mitchell is driven by the philosophy that each child is a 'caterpillar,' born to be metamorphosised into a much greater and more beautiful persona. She is the epitome of the wind beneath children's wings…the chi of positive energies. Her mission is never complete, as she has vowed to continue to effect changes in the lives of her students for many moons to come. [She] is an enthusiastic educator…,” according to a tribute emailed to the Jamaica Observer Central by one of her colleagues.

The Edwin Allen High alumnus revealed that she is appreciative of the recognition and will always go the extra mile at work.

“As it relates to work, I will always give my 110 per cent. That is me,” she said.

Howard Salmon, principal at Mandeville Primary, endorsed Mitchell's statement, noting that she is an ardent worker who is known for going beyond the call of duty to get value from her students.

He said that the Teacher of the Year recognition and awards ceremony, which is in its second staging, is a way to keep staff motivated.