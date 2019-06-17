For Your Diary

Monday, June 17, 2019

Print this page Email A Friend!


(1) Tuesday, June 18

Optimist Club of Mandeville

Meeting

Villa Gardens Restaurant

Villa Road

Mandeville

Manchester- 5:30 pm

 

(2) Tuesday, June 18

Rotary Club of Mandeville

Donation

Mandeville Regional Hospital

Manchester- 1:00 pm

 

(3) Thursday, June 20

Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica

Manchester Chapter

Annual General Meeting

New Secretariat

24 Grove Road

Mandeville- 2:00 pm

 

(4) Monday, June 24

First United Pentecostal Church

Care Services Department

Marriage Session

Church Grounds

21a Brumalia Road

Mandeville- 7:00 pm

 

(5) Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Mandeville

Weekly Meeting

Mandeville Primary

Manchester- 6:00 pm

 

(6) 1st Thursdays

Manchester Chamber of Commerce

Monthly Meeting

Golf View Hotel

Mandeville

Manchester- 6:00 pm

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Flirting while in a relationship is disrespectful.
Yes
68%
No
11%
It depends
21%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT