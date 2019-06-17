For Your Diary

(1) Tuesday, June 18 Optimist Club of Mandeville Meeting Villa Gardens Restaurant Villa Road Mandeville Manchester- 5:30 pm (2) Tuesday, June 18 Rotary Club of Mandeville Donation Mandeville Regional Hospital Manchester- 1:00 pm (3) Thursday, June 20 Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica Manchester Chapter Annual General Meeting New Secretariat 24 Grove Road Mandeville- 2:00 pm (4) Monday, June 24 First United Pentecostal Church Care Services Department Marriage Session Church Grounds 21a Brumalia Road Mandeville- 7:00 pm (5) Thursdays Kiwanis Club of Mandeville Weekly Meeting Mandeville Primary Manchester- 6:00 pm (6) 1st Thursdays Manchester Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting Golf View Hotel Mandeville Manchester- 6:00 pm

