For Your Diary
(1) Tuesday, June 18
Optimist Club of Mandeville
Meeting
Villa Gardens Restaurant
Villa Road
Mandeville
Manchester- 5:30 pm
(2) Tuesday, June 18
Rotary Club of Mandeville
Donation
Mandeville Regional Hospital
Manchester- 1:00 pm
(3) Thursday, June 20
Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica
Manchester Chapter
Annual General Meeting
New Secretariat
24 Grove Road
Mandeville- 2:00 pm
(4) Monday, June 24
First United Pentecostal Church
Care Services Department
Marriage Session
Church Grounds
21a Brumalia Road
Mandeville- 7:00 pm
(5) Thursdays
Kiwanis Club of Mandeville
Weekly Meeting
Mandeville Primary
Manchester- 6:00 pm
(6) 1st Thursdays
Manchester Chamber of Commerce
Monthly Meeting
Golf View Hotel
Mandeville
Manchester- 6:00 pm
