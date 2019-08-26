FOR YOUR DIARY

1) Saturday August 31 Kendal Crash Commemoration Candlelight Vigil Kendal Missionary Church Kendal Manchester — 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm (2) Sunday September 1 Kendal Crash Commemoration Memorial Service Kendal Missionary Church Kendal Manchester — 10:00 am (3) Tuesdays Rotary Club of Mandeville Golf View Hotel Caledonia Road Mandeville Manchester — 5:45 pm (4) 1st Thursdays Manchester Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting Golf View Hotel Caledonia Road Mandeville Manchester — 6:00 pm (5) Thursdays Kiwanis Club of Mandeville Weekly Meeting Mandeville Primary Manchester — 6:00 pm

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT