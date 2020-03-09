FOR YOUR DIARY

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2020 Monthly meeting of Municipal Corporations in parish capitals - 10:00 am SUNDAY MARCH 15, 2020 5th 'Made in Manchester Expo' @ Mount St Joseph Auditorium and playing field - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm 'Igniting MSME growth'

