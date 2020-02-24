Gearing up for Champs!

As expected athletes from schools in south central Jamaica were standouts at the Central Athletics Championships held last week at the GC Foster College and the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.

The two meets form part of the build-up to the annual Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships next month.

At Central Champs, Edwin Allen High School from northern Clarendon retained the girls' title while in Santa Cruz, STETHS retained the boys' crown.