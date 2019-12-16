Holmwood, Denbigh are all-island netball champs
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Holmwood Technical High and Denbigh High were crowned all-island school netball champions at the senior and junior levels, after beating their urban counterparts at Manchester High School here last Wednesday.
Holmwood Technical defeated Excelsior High 46-40 to capture the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) senior league title.
Denbigh High beat Gaynstead High 22-15 to take the junior title.
