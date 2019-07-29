Jamalco employs 70 tertiary students for the summer

HALSE HALL, Clarendon — Seventy students from tertiary institutions across Jamaica are gaining work experience as part of the Jamalco 2019 Summer Employment Programme at locations in Manchester and Clarendon.

A news release said the annual programme, which was implemented by the bauxite/alumina company over 30 years ago, is aimed at providing work experience, along with a monthly stipend to assist with back-to-school expenses.

Director of Human Resources, Security and Corporate Services Christopher Buckmaster, said Jamalco offered an excellent ground for training in all areas, providing a wide range of benefits to the students, as well as to the company.

Buckmaster also said the “tremendous” demand for the programme, paired with Jamalco's commitment to supporting its operating communities, has resulted in the company exceeding its budget to accommodate the students.

“Over the years, very bright and talented summer students have come here and completed projects that the company has benefitted from. The programme is especially dear to me, as I was a summer student and then I was employed the following year. I have now been at the company for 25 years,” he said.

Jamalco is a fully operational alumina refinery in Jamaica and is jointly operated by international traders, Noble Group and the Government of Jamaica through a 55/45 per cent partnership.