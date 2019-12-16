PHOTOS: Jubilation! ...STETHS stop CC!!

Jubilant St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) footballers pay homage to their Coach Donovan Stone (centre) in unorthodox style, after beating Clarendon College 7-6 on penalties to win the ISSA Rural Area Under-16 Trophy at Manchester High on Friday. The score was tied 1-1 after regulation time.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT