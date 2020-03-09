Labour of Love

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Social activist and business operator Wendy Freckleton vividly remembers how she first got caught up in a drive to establish a shelter for the homeless in this south-central town.

The way she tells it, directors of the charitable Candle in the Dark drop-in-centre, which provided food and other essential services for homeless people, visited her in September 2018.

They were seeking help because resources to keep the drop-in-centre open had dried up.

Already extremely busy, Freckleton said she was contemplating finding someone who could lead fund-raising when her husband Tony Freckleton walked into the room.

Did he know anyone? She asked. Her husband, himself a social activist and head of the Manchester Parish Development Committee, threw the ball right back at her.

“What happen to you?” her husband asked.

“Nothing,” was her reply, and right there and then, she committed to a fund-raising drive to keep the Candle in the Dark open.

By October 10, 2018, World Homeless Day, Freckleton, and a small team were able to raise funds to cover the centre's expenses for three months.

But it didn't end there, in the next year-and-a-half, Freckleton and her team would advance way beyond just a drop-in-centre.

On March 2, they proudly opened the Candle in the Dark Shelter for homeless people in Mandeville — having expanded on the structure for the drop-in centre, next door to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Responding to relentless lobbying, the New Zealand high commission Fund, which assists community development projects, provided $2.3 million. And that country's High Commissioner to Jamaica, Barbados-based Anton Ojala, was there to cut the ribbon at the formal opening.

However, as Ojala pointed out in a short speech, while his office played a significant role, the project represented a partnership with many others playing indispensable roles.

Freckleton, at the opening ceremony, told of frenetic efforts to raise funds and of help from diverse sources, in cash, in-kind, and in sweat equity through voluntary labour.

Financial houses, retailers, property developers, and smaller business operators were among numerous donors, she said.

A tour of the newly-built shelter, which is upstairs the original drop-in centre, revealed separate male and female dormitories as well as additional facilities for personalised attention to clients and for staff.

The original downstairs section accommodates offices, kitchen, dining, and bathroom facilities.

Freckleton says the true cost of the upstairs shelter was difficult to calculate because of “the amount of help [in-kind] and sweat equity we got”. Actual cash expenditure was in the region of $4 million, she informed.

Currently, more than 20 homeless people visit the drop-in centre daily for food and basic needs, Freckleton said.

With the addition of the shelter, there is now enough beds to accommodate about 24 people “who may need to sleep”, she said. At full capacity, there will be bed space for about 40, she said.

During the ceremony, rich tribute was paid to the founders of Candle in the Dark ministries in Mandeville, the late Jennifer Reid — whose original plan included the upper floor shelter — and her husband, Dr Art Reid, who attended the recent formal opening.

Freckleton pledged that their work, which started in October 1995, would continue.

“Candle in the Dark is an organisation that caters to the poor, the destitute, drug addicts, mentally challenged, homeless people… mental challenges do not just cause homelessness, it has many causes and that [caring for the homeless] is what we do,” she told her audience.

A recurring theme was that others across Jamaica should follow the example set in Mandeville.

Asked by Observer Central, what advice she would give to others who may also wish to help the homeless in a similarly structured fashion, Freckleton said: “If you have the will you can do it…”