MANCHESTER 2030 CONSULTATION

The Manchester Parish Development Committee and the Municipal Corporation recently hosted a Manchester 2030 consultation to discuss planning issues relating to water, solid waste, firefighting, traffic, and the judiciary at the RADA Conference Room in Mandeville. Photo shows Nicole Kellerman (left) of the Social Development Commission (SDC) addressing stakeholder representatives.

