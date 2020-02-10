Manchester woman missing

Thirty-year-old Mellisa Smith of Swaby's Hope, Manchester, has been missing since Thursday, February 6.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimetres ( 5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, Smith was last seen leaving a hairdresser's salon in Mandeville.

At the time, she was dressed in a black sweater, black pants and pink shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mellisa Smith is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-2250, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.