PHOTO: MOSQUITO CONTROL

As part of an ongoing islandwide mosquito control programme, health workers (seen here) recently marched through Mandeville as part of a campaign to highlight the dangers posed by mosquito-borne diseases and the need for Jamaicans to play their part in eradicating the pest. There were similar marches in parish capitals across the country.

