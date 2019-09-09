Ms Bikini

Ayanna Powell, a nurse from Manchester, recently topped the seventh annual Ms Jamaica Bikini International competition at Neil's Auditorium in Mandeville. Organisers say 11 contestants from seven parishes vied for over $600,000 in cash and other prizes. Powell took first place ahead of Toni Ann Smith and third-place finisher Nicola Campbell, both from Kingston. Photo shows Powell (left foreground) being applauded by other participants as she accepts her award from Suzanna Duval.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT