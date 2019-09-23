New Zealand high commissioner tours Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, Manchester - On Thursday, September 5 New Zealand high hommissioner to Jamaica, Anton Ojala made a visit to Manchester.

He made stops at the Candle in the Dark facility for the homeless in Mandeville, the Northern Caribbean University, and at the Mandeville Police Station.

Ojala was accompanied by Wainelle Alleyne-Jones, policy adviser at the High Commission, which has its office in Barbados.

The journey to Manchester was preceded by meetings in Kingston with Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He was hosted in the parish by newly installed custos of Manchester, Garfield Green.

The latter said the High Commissioner pledged his support for strengthened partnership between Jamaica and New Zealand.

Here are photo highlights from the tour in Manchester.