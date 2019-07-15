Old Harbour's Chevonne Beadle crowned Miss Universe Jamaica Central
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Residents of this south-central town who turned up for the Miss Universe Jamaica Central coronation earlier this month at the Manchester High School had themselves a treat.
Chevonne Beadle, a 22-year-old resident of Old Harbour, St Catherine, topped a group of seven contestants to be crowned Miss Universe Jamaica Central 2019.
Toni-Ann Smith, an attorney, was first runner-up; Shian Golaub, an 18-year-old graduate of Hampton School and native of Manchester was second runner up; and Christina Butler of Mitchell Town, Clarendon, was the third runner-up.
The all-island grand final of the Miss Universe contest will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the National Arena in Kingston. The winner will represent Jamaica in the 2019 Miss Universe competition.
Leaders of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation say the pageant is about far more than physical beauty.
“We are a beauty movement that acts on several levels in support of nation-building. Our primary objective is to provide Jamaican young women with opportunities for greater economic independence and wellness,” a news release said.
“The training programme seeks to furnish contestants with executive and life skills, so they can perform effectively in corporate and social environments, earn a living, and make significant contributions to the development of their country.
“Additionally, the pageant has evolved into a wellness movement not only whereby the contestants engage in altruistic activities for the betterment of their communities and the nation at large, but are themselves now exposed to exercises promoting their wellness with renowned mental and physical health practitioners.
“With that said, we are inviting young women who have a passion for service, who want to be ambassadors for Jamaica, and are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty,” the release said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy