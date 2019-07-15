Old Harbour's Chevonne Beadle crowned Miss Universe Jamaica Central

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Residents of this south-central town who turned up for the Miss Universe Jamaica Central coronation earlier this month at the Manchester High School had themselves a treat.

Chevonne Beadle, a 22-year-old resident of Old Harbour, St Catherine, topped a group of seven contestants to be crowned Miss Universe Jamaica Central 2019.

Toni-Ann Smith, an attorney, was first runner-up; Shian Golaub, an 18-year-old graduate of Hampton School and native of Manchester was second runner up; and Christina Butler of Mitchell Town, Clarendon, was the third runner-up.

The all-island grand final of the Miss Universe contest will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the National Arena in Kingston. The winner will represent Jamaica in the 2019 Miss Universe competition.

Leaders of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation say the pageant is about far more than physical beauty.

“We are a beauty movement that acts on several levels in support of nation-building. Our primary objective is to provide Jamaican young women with opportunities for greater economic independence and wellness,” a news release said.

“The training programme seeks to furnish contestants with executive and life skills, so they can perform effectively in corporate and social environments, earn a living, and make significant contributions to the development of their country.

“Additionally, the pageant has evolved into a wellness movement not only whereby the contestants engage in altruistic activities for the betterment of their communities and the nation at large, but are themselves now exposed to exercises promoting their wellness with renowned mental and physical health practitioners.

“With that said, we are inviting young women who have a passion for service, who want to be ambassadors for Jamaica, and are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty,” the release said.