Park Mountain Primary celebrates special week

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Park Mountain Primary School and Infant Department, just west of here, recently celebrated its annual Park Mountain Week under the theme: 'Park Mountain Primary School: paving the pathway to excellence.'

Activities included a church service, motivational talks, a long service awards ceremony for 19 members of staff, special recognition of high achievers among the student body, parents' day, and sports.

A feature of the week's activities was the ceremonial naming of a new block of classrooms in honour of immediate past principal, Sonia Brown, who gave over 30 years of service to Park Mountain Primary.

Current Principal Carlene Williams-Heath told Jamaica Observer Central that Brown “initiated” construction of the new classrooms.

Established in 1937, Park Mountain Primary and Infant Department has enrolment of 475 children, an academic staff roster of 17 and 11 support staff members.