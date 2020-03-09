Park Mountain Primary celebrates special week
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Park Mountain Primary School and Infant Department, just west of here, recently celebrated its annual Park Mountain Week under the theme: 'Park Mountain Primary School: paving the pathway to excellence.'
Activities included a church service, motivational talks, a long service awards ceremony for 19 members of staff, special recognition of high achievers among the student body, parents' day, and sports.
A feature of the week's activities was the ceremonial naming of a new block of classrooms in honour of immediate past principal, Sonia Brown, who gave over 30 years of service to Park Mountain Primary.
Current Principal Carlene Williams-Heath told Jamaica Observer Central that Brown “initiated” construction of the new classrooms.
Established in 1937, Park Mountain Primary and Infant Department has enrolment of 475 children, an academic staff roster of 17 and 11 support staff members.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy