PAUL 'PABLO' HARE: Dedicated family man who loved his cricket

Kind, caring father, community-spirited, and cricket authority, reverberated throughout the tearful, and sometimes delightful send-off for the late Paul “Pablo” Hare held on July 28, at Kitson Town Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Catherine.

The father of five was born in 1955, and died on July 1, 2019, after almost two decades of battling cancer. His daughter Sarah-lee Hare, said while a bond in their family has been broken, they have been bequeathed with the resource to build lasting goodwill.

“The bond that you have left behind, we will try to create a chain that lasts for a lifetime. To us, you were so special, without your input we would not be here. We love you, we miss you; take your rest,” she said before doing an emotional rendition of the song, I Come to the Garden Alone.

Another daughter, Lavern Hare-Thomas, who was visibly shaken from the loss, told the congregation that her father was “always there for us,” and was very supportive, especially when it came “to our education” and gave all his children dedicated encouragement to pursue their dreams.

Recalling a time when their mother Claire, was struck with an illness, she revealed that it was their father who took on “all of the house chores. I am really happy that we are products of our father,” she said, adding that during cricket matches, the television in the house was for their father to enjoy the game, and they had to find other enjoyment.

“My father was a wide reader, he loved to read about politics and sport. Anything about sport you could ask him,” Hare-Thomas said, while delving into sibling rivalry, and suspicions as to who was their father's favourite child.

For friend of the diseased, and journalist Garfield Angus, “Pablo” used his skill as a painter to uplift the community, and to help others in need, and has left behind “distinct marks of bredrinship, zealous community spirit, supportive father; and just a disciplined community elder for youth to be around”, Angus said.

He added that his departed friend “quietly” encouraged many youths in the community to use cricket for their personal advancement, and that “we have memories to celebrate,” as “Pablo” showed that in very small ways “we can serve and care for our neighbours, and our community. Let us follow in his footsteps, in not only advancing our personal ambitions; but also in making the community better,” he said.

Hare was eulogised by family friend Joan Grace-Pinnock, as a soft-spoken, and very unassuming person, who was a great thinker, hard-working, and businesslike in his conduct.

“And as a loving and kind person, he ensured that the needs of his family were met,” she said.

In his sermon, pastor of the Kitson Town Circuit of Seventh-day Adventist Churches Delroy Clarke, read from Ecclesiastes 12, and told the congregation that the scripture was about “getting our lives together, and getting ready to meet our God. If you go through life and did not fear God, and you did not keep His commandments, then your life was in vain,” the Pastor said.

Hare's remains were interred in the nearby Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.