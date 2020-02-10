St Elizabeth gets ready for annual drought

BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — Mayor of Black River Councillor Derrick Sangster says the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation will be proactive in its approach to mitigate the effects of drought as the country enters yet another dry period.

Sangster, who was addressing the recent monthly meeting of the Municipal Corporation, cited a recent report from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica that sections of the island could experience a deficit in rainfall.

Against this background, he said the municipality would be taking swift action to procure sterilised water trucks and have the precious commodity trucked to drought-stricken communities in St Elizabeth.

The mayor said these trucks must help to alleviate water shortages across the parish.

“Last year, we moved a little late in getting sterilised trucks to roll out [but] we will have to look at making an earlier step this year to securing these vehicles,” Sangster noted.

“We are going to have to be very proactive now and take all the necessary steps to prepare ourselves to face the challenges that may arise,” he added.