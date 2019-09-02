PHOTO: Big win!

North, east competitors come up huge at PAN 2019 Regional 1

Denton Gordon, winner of PAN 2019 Regional 1, is flanked by CB mascot Chikky and Nicole Hall, assistant brand manager CB Foods.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT