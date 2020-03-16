PHOTO: CAREFUL COP

Police Constable T Moncrieffe, is taking no chances with the coronavirus as he places these protective gloves onto his hands before conducting his daily proceedings, in Ochio Rios, St Ann last Wednesday. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT