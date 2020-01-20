PHOTO: Dangerous!

St Mary South Eastern caretaker says stalled Junction roadwork could cause 'irreversible tragedy'

A worker waits to give directions to motorists on the Junction main road in St Mary where a road improvement project is under way.

