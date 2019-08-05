NATURAL BEAUTY - THE BLUE LAGOON

Marvin Oldacre, better known as Captain Marvin has been working at the Blue Lagoon in Portland for 27 years and has made a livelihood there.

Oldacre told the Observer North & East that before he began doing rafting and boat tours on the Blue Lagoon, he used to do fishing but was a victim of theft. That prompted him to venture into something new which turned out to be his 'bread and butter' for several years.

“For a day, I will do at least one boat ride and one raft tour.

“Sometimes it is busy and I can make about three trips but we have a lot of guys working so we have to share so everybody can eat a food.

“This is what I have done for almost three decades to support my family,” the father of three said before giving the Observer North & East team a tour of the world famous attraction.

Located just outside Port Antonio proper the Blue Lagoon is a popular travel destination for good clean family fun or a romantic getaway.

The lagoon has a mixture of fresh water and salt water, as it is open to the sea and fed by freshwater springs.

It seems to have a bit of magic to it, as the colour of the water changes throughout the day, depending upon the way the sun shines upon the surface. The water sometimes looks turquoise but it sometimes appears to be a deeper sapphire or royal blue.