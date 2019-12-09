Portland champions!

Port Antonio Primary on Friday defeated Manchioneal All Age 7-0 in the Portland INSPORTS Football final at Carder Park Complex with braces from Keandle Wilson, Tairese Wilson and Michael Jewell. The team will move on to represent Portland in the National INSPORTS Primary Schools Championships in January.

