Smart street lights for St Mary
The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) announced recently that they have started the process of installing light-emitting diode (LED) lights, known by many as “smart street lights,” on some of the main roads in St Mary.
The Jamaica Observer North & East was informed that the project is to begin in Boscobel and will end in White Hall.
“We started the project about two weeks ago and soon after completing it we will come back and change the street lights in the communities of St Mary. Hopefully that will happen by August,” a spokesman for the JPS said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy