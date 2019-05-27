Smart street lights for St Mary

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) announced recently that they have started the process of installing light-emitting diode (LED) lights, known by many as “smart street lights,” on some of the main roads in St Mary.

The Jamaica Observer North & East was informed that the project is to begin in Boscobel and will end in White Hall.

“We started the project about two weeks ago and soon after completing it we will come back and change the street lights in the communities of St Mary. Hopefully that will happen by August,” a spokesman for the JPS said.