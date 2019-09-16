Tough on Titchfield

After opening the 2019 ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup season with a two-nil victory over Fair Prospect at Carder Park last week, Titchfield High were brought back down to earth on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Port Antonio.

In other games in the Observer North & East region on Saturday, Happy Grove beat Fair Prospect 1-0; Robert Lightbourne scored four goals but lost to Seaforth who scored five; Morant Bay got by Yallahs 3-2; while St Thomas Tech, and Paul Bogle drew 1-1. Ocho Rios were 2-0 winners over York Castle and Happy Grove beat Fair Prospect 1-0.