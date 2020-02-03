PHOTO: HI-LO LEAVES PORT MARIA

This closing down sale sign hangs at Hi-LO Food Stores in Port Maria, St Mary. On Thursday, the supermarket chain closed its Stennett Street location definitively. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

