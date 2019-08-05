July 28 is a day the Livingston family of St Thomas would do anything to change. It was the day that 17-year-old Ranoldo Livingston drowned at sea in Peggy Mountain in the parish.

Ranoldo, a graduate of Seaforth High School, had completed seven subjects in the recent Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and was making big plans for his future as he aspired to join the Jamaica Defence Force.

According to one of Ranoldo's cousins, going to the beach was not the original plan when they left the house that morning and she is still in shock days after losing her older cousin.

“A almond we go look. Didn't really go to the beach,” said the cousin who asked not to be named.

She said that it was while they were there, the decision was made to go and have some fun in the water.

“The current was strong,” she recalled.

“Everybody tek off their clothes to go in but I didn't because me a girl, so I kept on mine. “All a we go in the water but me ketch my coward easy so at first me stand up a look at the waves and them (her cousin and friends) a call me in and me say, 'No, look how the wave them a move.' Them tell me say me just haffi know how fi jump the waves.

“When me go in the water, one wave did come and go over my head and hit me back a di shore and me nuh go back, me stay pan di shore after that. Me video them ina d water and so on and when me see say the sea a get rough, me say, 'unu come out!'

“Them come out but after a while Ranoldo run go back in the water,” she said.

She noted that after some time passed they all realized that Ranoldo was having difficulty in the water and a family member tried to help him, but was hit back to shore by a wave during the process.

“Me frighten, and then me start run but me couldn't really run cause me couldn't believe weh me a see so me start scream,“ she added.

According to the cousin, Ranoldo looked at her, stretched his hand out and cried for help, just before disappearing.

Ranoldo's father Robert Livingston Snr shared his last conversation with his son when he was visited last week by the Observer North & East team.

“Sunday morning me and him sit down side and side and me tell him seh a real life now and that him graduate, and the little dream world finish now and him afi come out of it. A di same thing me seh to his brother. Me tell them say life serious and one little mistake and you wi out,” said Livingston Snr.

“Me dream say me and the children go beach already and me afi let go one of dem hand and try go catch the next one. Me beg them and tell them say no seaside, and still. Me nuh know weh fi seh, but him gone.

“Me never know him (Ranoldo) a go seaside. Them seh them ago look almond and me frighten when me hear seh mi son dead,” he said before the tears came.

When he was able to resume speaking the distraught father said, “I spoke with his mother and she a cry too, but, she tell me to keep up and she a say as long as me stay strong she will stay strong too.”

The father also shared how he stayed by the seaside all night after swimming and trying to find his son.

He said that it wasn't until Monday morning that he was alerted that a body was found and when he went, he saw his son's belly swollen and his mouth filled with things he could not quite identify but, he hugged and kissed his son just the same.

Livingston Snr shared that Ranoldo had made him proud and he was very excited when his son brought home a paper from his school stating how many subjects he was recommended to do in the May/June 2019 CSEC exams.

Robert Livingston Jr, Ranoldo's older brother described his little brother as a kind, gentle, and fun person.

“Anybody could be around him. From you deh around him, you ago laugh or smile. Him full of joke and energy.

“Me, him and my father did a reason Sunday. We did a talk about life. My father did a say the dream world done and we need to come out of it,” he said.

Arthur Livingston, Ranoldo's grandfather also remembers the teenager as someone everybody loved being around.

“Sunday morning me and him walk out the street and me say, 'papa later on'. When church service over now and me come down, the big one was here and the daddy was here. As I finish change my clothes I hear a sound outside so I asked, 'What happen, what happen?' Dem just say drown and mi ask who drown. And them tell me a Ranoldo drown.

“From that time until now I break down. Last grandchild, a di last one. Di last time me talk to him a d Sunday morning. The last time, the last time,” said the grandfather as he the tears also came.