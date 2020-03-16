JUNCTION TOLL

Scores of motorists could be putting themselves at risk by travelling along the Junction Road in St Mary during the period when it is officially closed each day.



These motorists are being assisted by unscrupulous persons, believed to be employees of the company working on road project, who charge a fee to let them through.



Last week Ramona Lawson, senior communications officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), announced that to make up for time lost on the Junction Road project due to recent heavy rains, the travel restriction along a section of the roadway has been extended.



According to Lawson, works to cut an embankment near Broadgate could not be completed due to the wet and unstable hillsides. She said the NWA, therefore, decided to allow the contractors an additional 11 days to finish the job.



“As a result, the current travel restriction will remain in place until March 22. While efforts and expertise will be redoubled to advance the works, progress will be dependent on favourable weather due to the nature of the project area,” said Lawson.



“As previously obtained, motorists will be able to move unrestricted along the roadway up to 9 am and after 4 pm each day. The roadway through Grandie Hole, which remains in good driving condition, as well as the north/south highway are alternative routes to the Junction Road,” added Lawson.



But those restrictions are being observed in the breach by some motorists aided by the unscrupulous persons.



Last Wednesday when the Jamaica Observer North and East team visited the Junction Road, a red car was being used to block one section of the roadway with drums used to block the rest.



A man, who is believed to be a worker, was seen speaking to the occupants of a car before removing the drums to allow the car through.



He would then speak to other drivers before collecting his money and letting them through.



Among the motorists seen using the road when it was officially closed was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, but he denied that he paid to be allowed to use the road that was officially closed.



But other motorists admitted that they had paid and defended their action, as they noted the extra time their journey takes when they use the alternative routes.



“Them jus ask fi a likkle thing. Nothing much,“ said one male driver.



“Is just a likkle hustling dem a do. Is a food money dem a look, a never nothing much dem ask for — just a likkle drink money,” added one female motorist.



One of the alternatives to the Junction Road, the Richmond to Highgate roadway, was closed by the NWA last week.



The NWA said the closure was in the interest of public safety, as one of the approaches to a bridge located in the vicinity of the Old Boxing Plant collapsed following heavy rains.