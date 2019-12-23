St Thomas welcomes their Miss World

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh waves to residents of Bath, St Thomas, where she was born, during her visit yesterday. The Jamaican beauty queen was given an extremely warm welcome in the parish which has been in the throes of excitement since she won the crown on December 14 in London.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT