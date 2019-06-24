For 35 years, a St Thomas woman says she has been healing the sick in and around the parish.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer North & East last Wednesday, the woman, who identifies herself as Mother Bent, said she also has the ability to cast out demons.

She operates a small church at her home in Lyssons, St Thomas, and said she is able to heal people through the Holy Spirit — the third person of the Trinity.

“I had the gift from me young. We keep church; people come to church and come to healing. I keep church on Sundays; second Mondays we have fasting and healing. We had a lot of brethren but it's now 20-odd going down,” Mother Bent said.

“When they come to healing some will have all sort of sickness. I've seen mad people and some may come sick with their bellies. They have demons on them and thing. I know because I can feel them. If they come to the gate they feel strange and you know that something is wrong,” she added.

She told Observer North & East that olive oil, water, and grapefruit are then used to carry out healing.

“Then I use the Holy Ghost and a bottle of cream soda and I will spray them with the cream soda and pray for them, and they are usually healed,” Mother Bent shared.

Asked if she has ever been frowned upon, the woman said, “No.” She said residents in the community have embraced her and have acknowledged that the work being done is for the good of society.

“Nobody looks at me funny. They know that it's spiritual healing in my temple. They know I have church and they know I am of God,” Mother Bent stressed.

Asked about the symbols and structures readily visible upon entering the compound, she stated that they are messages from God.

She said whatever she is told through prayer, she does.

“[They are] my message that I use. [They are] the revelation that the Lord gave me to do, so I do it. I don't know why other people have them. Everybody has them own thing but me get my basin of water and bottle of water from the revelation I get to set, so I set it,” she said.

She was not too concerned either that several of the symbols and structures at her home appeared odd or related to the practice of obeah, again stressing that her work is of God.

Asked if there is a fee for healing, Mother Bent said not at all, but she urges those in need of healing to give a contribution.

Observer North & East contacted Mother Bent after Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck announced earlier this month that he is looking to legalise Obeah — a system of spiritual and healing practices developed among enslaved West Africans in the West Indies.