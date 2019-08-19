'I hope he will never die'

Family and friends gathered at Dalvey Primary School, in St Thomas, to celebrate with centenarian Albert George 'Mass Cappy' Lynch.

The celebration took place a day before his August 6th- birthday, which also marked Jamaica's 57th anniversary as an independent nation.

“I am happy to be celebrating 100 years and I give God thanks. My mother told me to be obedient to my parents and I will live long on this earth and I have obeyed her so this is the outcome. I give God the praise and thanks,” Lynch told the Jamaica Observer North & East during the black and white-themed event.

He was hailed by his children and residents in the community as a stellar role model, who always sought to do the right thing, having lost his wife in 1973 after just five years of marriage.

The union produced five children, all of whom heaped praises on the man who many “weather storms” with them.

“I feel very proud that he is celebrating his 100th birthday... I am very happy for him, as he was our father and mother after our mom died. I appreciate everything that God has done for us,” Lynch's son Westley said.

Lynch's daughter Jacinth described her father as a very loving and kind person.

“My mummy passed away when I was only six years old and my last brother was only three. Growing up as a child I have never seen another woman in my father's yard and he raised us all by himself; no stepmother. He is a very nice and loving man and takes care of all his children and grandchildren. That's my dad and I love him and hope he will never die,” she stated.

Rhona Wignall, past principal of Dalvey Primary School, described Lynch as an extraordinary father who specially cared for his children.

“He attended parent-teachers meeting and helped to maintain the discipline. He worked here for a while and is a great community worker. He is a good example to follow,” Wignall said.

Here are some highlights of the celebration.