'Sisterhood of a Second Chance'

Scores of teenage mothers are now back in the formal school system, or doing skills training through the support of the Port Antonio and Highgate women's centres.

Operated under the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation, the primary objective of the two centres is to help the adolescent mothers to continue their education.

The centres also provide any support services the teen mothers need after their return to school.

In addition, the centres provide a sanctuary where adolescents can air their problems in a non-judgemental and confidential environment, and provide intensive counselling on an individual and group basis in health and family life education.

The Port Antonio Centre and Highgate Outreach Site allow the participants to benefit from the Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM).

Some of the success stories of the centres were highlighted recently at an exit ceremony at the Shiloh Apostolic Church by Centre Manager Charmaine McKenzie

She noted that the 2018/2019 academic year started with 46 new and returning students.

Twenty-one of the young mothers were reintegrated into secondary schools and skills training facilities in Portland and St Mary, while eight babies were registered in the day nursery.

An additional 11 teen mothers were reintegrated into the formal school system in January. This is done twice each year, January and September, with registration being done on a continuous basis.

At present there are 51 adolescent mothers enrolled in the programme and 48 babies in the day nurseries at the two locations.

The academic arm of the programme is broken into two components, the core component and the CSEC component.

The core component is primarily delivered by face-to-face modality, while the CSEC component is delivered virtually, except for Mathematics which is also delivered face-to-face.

Last week several of the teen mothers praised the teachers who they said go beyond the call of duty to ensure that the concepts taught are understood by each participant.

“I don't know what was wrong with my brain when I was at school, I just couldn't understand maths and now … I can teach my peers,” said one young mother who has benefited from the programme.

“I was so weak in History and Social Studies at school and now I'm on top,” declared another young mother.

The Women's Centre has a multifaceted approach starting with intervention; continuing education, while the teenager is pregnant; reintegration into the normal school system or into a skills training programme; facilitation, where support is offered to the young mother after they leave the centre; and completion of secondary school.

According to McKenzie, in addition to the academic programme, structured confidential counselling sessions are held with each teen mother, “where she is free to say what's on her mind in an atmosphere of understanding, love, peace, tranquillity, empathy, and a non-judgemental climate”.

Among the success stories listed by McKenzie is a young mother who is now on the Principal's Honour Roll in grade 10 and another who returned to the formal school system in grade 10 and achieved passing grades in eight CSEC subjects in grade 11. She is now studying at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education on a full scholarship.

McKenzie noted that the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation popularly referred to as the “Sisterhood of a Second Chance”, has positively impacted the lives of these young mothers.

“We will be expanding our offering, beginning September 2019. The school week will now end on Fridays rather than Thursdays and three subjects, Principles of Business, Civics and English Literature — will be added to the curriculum,” said McKenzie.

Guest speaker at the recent exit ceremony, Lackeisha Salmon, challenged the teen mothers not to settle for mediocrity as she pointed out that they are responsible for their personal changes.

“Don't lose your dream or change the way you think as you can all be winners making good use of the opportunities afforded,” Salmon charged the young mothers.