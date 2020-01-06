'We want more jobs'

A decrease in the unemployment rate is high on the 2020 wish list of some Jamaicans living in the north-eastern end of the island.

That is closely followed by residents' hope for a reduction in crime.

“What we want in 2020 is more work,” Boscobel Heights resident Anthony Williams said when he spoke to the Observer North & East last Tuesday in St Mary.

“The air taxi start over deh so [Ken Jones Aerodrome] so things not so bad but what we need is just more jobs, you see. The young people in the area need work. The Christmas stand up dry; Nuh work nuh deh fi people make money, you understand? So a just that we want fi the new year,” the man, who sat among a group of friends in the community, said.

A job would help Stanley Pryce kick off construction on a small plot of land he owns in the community.

For the elderly man, things are tight.

“Mi have the land but work can't start because nuh money nuh deh. A likkle work would make things better but everywhere you turn people a feel it; everybody a bawl. Some people plan them thing and finish them house, but we can't plan when we have pickney and no work. Pickney take weh every likkle change weh you get. So fi the new year a just work we a hope, [we] can get,” Pryce stated.

Fabian Powell, like his neighbours, wants “a nice work”.

Powell, 29, told North & East that while he is creative with his hands, opportunity has been lacking.

“If mi get a job right now mi would be grateful. Mi can do carpentry work but nuh work nuh deh. If mi fi make things, a easy one-two. It nuh easy fi wake up and nuh have nothing. Yuh see inna this country, crime a go always exist. But yuh see if Government can get more work give people, the crime woulda less. So fi the new year a that the Government fi work pon — more people fi a work and less crime,” said Powell.

On Warner Street in Port Maria, residents had similar cries.

“Work, work, work. The youth them want work,” a shopkeeper, who asked not to be identified, said when asked about her wish for the new year. “If you talk to most of the young people them, that is what them going tell you. Fi the new year everybody want work.”

A man who identified himself as Massop said he had no wish for the country for the new year.

“Right now nothing naah change a this place. Mi wouldn't mind mi can fly out right now and nuh come back, or jump pon a boat an nuh return. A the truth that. Mi woulda run weh go anyweh right now as long as a nuh Jamaica,” he divulged.

“Mi do 38 years here. Right now mi waah go do 30 more years someweh else. Crime, killing, everything up,” he added.

A man who gave his name as Foreigner said he had no real expectation for the new year.

According to the St Mary resident, nothing will change in the country.

“Mi a expect the same garbage weh gwaan inna 2019 fi continue. Nothing nuh change. A the same thing weh happen inna 2018 happen inna 2019, so what you expect? Mi expect crime fi be the same because the same people them in charge in 2018 and 2019 a the same people them in charge fi 2020. My only hope for this country is that principle comes first and personality come second in this country,” he stated.

Jim wants to see a reduction in crime.

“Yuh see if them clear up that, everything else nice fi 2020,” he said.

— Kimone Francis