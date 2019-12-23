A nursery for crocodiles

Before the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) was established in 2001, Lawrence Enriques has been lobbying for the protection of crocodiles in the country.

Despite this, the crocodile population continues to decline.

Enriques, famously known as “The Croc Whisperer”, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer North & East last Wednesday in St Thomas, attributed this decline to the continued destruction of wetlands, hunting and killing of the reptiles.

From as far back as 1980, the elderly man has been campaigning for the protection of not only the animals, but also their natural habitats.

Globally, crocodiles are an endangered species, but in Jamaica, this population is constantly threatened, NEPA has said.

This is despite the enactment of the Wild Life Protection Act under which crocodiles are protected and should not be hunted, captured, killed or in any way harassed.

As a result, Enriques continues his advocacy for the creatures who he rescues and provides rehabilitation for.

His passion has since drawn the attention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has helped to fund a major crocodile nursery on the old Holland Estate in eastern St Thomas.

With an interesting mix of wildlife and environmental conservation mechanisms and heritage, Enriques considers the facility a haven for the animals who are microchipped for identification purposes.

Several are rescued from captivity, brought to the facility, nursed back to health and are later released back into the wild.

Enriques also shared that the animals are fed at nights with rejected chickens from The Jamaica Broiler Group of Company. They are housed in muddy, vegetated enclosed areas which mimic their natural habitat.

He has become so familiar with the animals that he calls them by affectionate names, such as Fred and Louise.

In the coming years, Enriques expects the female crocodiles to start breeding in an attempt to repopulate the area.

With a 90 per cent mortality rate after the first year of birth, he explained to Observer North & East that although the public perceives crocodiles as killers, “they are really delicate animals who often suffer from heat exposure.

“In some ancient and even modern cultures, the crocodile is seen as a symbol of strength and resilience” Enriques said.

He is also hoping to educate more people about wildlife conservation through activities at the nursery.

In Jamaica, it is illegal to have in your possession the whole or any part of a crocodile without special permission from NEPA. The penalty for disobeying this law is $100,000.00 or 12 months imprisonment.