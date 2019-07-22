An Evening of Excellence with Port Antonio Theatre Group

The Port Antonio Theatre Group last Saturday hosted its 13th Evening of Excellence at Linnette Williams Multi-Purpose Hall in Port Antonio, Portland.

The function featured speech, dance, and drama productions.

Founder of the group Dr Maureen Campbell told the Jamaica Observer North & East that the group has been around for 25 years.

“We are grateful to the parents and children who have participated and are still active in the group. We cater for children and adults, and have participated in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Festival of Arts over the years and we have won various medals and trophies in speech, dance and drama. Some persons have received various awards and scholarships to continue their education and develop their talents in speech, music, dance, and drama at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and have been doing well at various institutions,” Dr Campbell said.

“We have been doing this production for the last 13 years and I thank the parents for their support, as we do this so that the Port Antonio community can see the children, especially, perform — as they have spent a lot of time practising and most times the parents don't see them perform,” she added.

Here are some highlights: