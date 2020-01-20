British chef cooks for Portland's needy

For the past six years, Executive Chef Kadian Patterson has been feeding residents of the Port Antonio Infirmary and the homeless in Portland.

It is his way, he told the Jamaica Observer North & East, of giving back to those in need.

Patterson, who is from Boundbrook in Port Antonio, migrated to the United Kingdom (UK) 20 years ago, said he has returned to the island every Christmas to cater to the needy.

“I presently live in England, but I was born in Port Antonio. Six years ago I said I wanted to give back to Port Antonio so I have been doing this at Christmas-time. I am cooking for the infirmary, the street people in Port Antonio, the rehabilitation centre and for the Muirton Child Care Facility in Manchioneal,” said Patterson.

The chef shared with Observer North & East that it has always been his dream and passion to give back to the parish where he was born and raised.

“I've been coming here over the years and the feeling is so real; everybody is always happy. They look forward to it, and it's a lifetime investment and is something I want to do for life because of the feeling and the vibes you get. Everybody is so appreciative. We are committed to doing it as long as ever. This is a Christmas-time charity event, and we try to get some form of support through Facebook and we come and execute as promised. The Portland Chamber of Commerce has been giving us some support, especially with local contacts and we are very grateful,” Patterson said.

Meanwhile, Portland Chamber of Commerce President Daney-Ann Thomas said: “It is very heartening to know that others are willing to give back to the local community, especially during a time of the year when so many have to do with so little. Mr Patterson represents the best of us and I'm very grateful that he has shared his talent with us. The food was good and we are a little bit better off from the experience and to know that [he is] a son of our sacred soil is more than icing on the cake.”