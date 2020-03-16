COVID-19 rush causes supermarkets in Ocho Rios to ration some items

Supermarkets in Ocho Rios have restricted the number of Lysol sprays that each person can purchase in light of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In Champion Supermarket, a sign read, “Only one Lysol disinfectant spray per customer.”

When the Jamaica Observer North & East spoke to a supervisor in the store, she said the sign was very necessary.

“None [Lysol] not here now but yesterday (last Wednesday after Jamaica confirmed its first case of COVID-19), persons came in buying a lot at once. In order to give everyone the chance to protect themselves, we have limited the amount one can buy,” said the supervisor.

Other supermarkets in the resort town also introduced rationing last week.

There was one supermarket which was said to not have the policy and when this was realised, people rushed to the store and a brawl ensued.

“Say u tek up six Lysol, another person grab it. You see because other stores limit it to just two to one person, the people dem realise say dem can get as much as dem want over here suh, so dem crowd the store before it even open this morning. People a draw people this morning over Lysol,” said one shopper who claimed to have witnessed the melee.

A worker in the supermarket confirmed the report.

“A little thing did a gwaan yes,” said the worker, who asked not to be named even as her supervisor refused to comment on the matter.

“It's not for me to say, it is not for me to say,” declared the supervisor

In the meantime, Gregory Davis, principal of Oracabessa Primary School in St Mary, said that he is pleased with the Government's response to the coronavirus.

“The ministry gave us money and we have bought all the necessary sanitisers. We bought alcohol, hand soap, etc. There was a shortage of the hand sanitisers with alcohol so we give them (students) rubbing alcohol so that they can use it with the regular ones.

“So the teachers have all that to give to the students when necessary. We have our Lysol spray and each class has that, and we have also purchased dettol,” said Davis days before Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the closure of all schools for an initial period of 14 days, effective last Friday.

“We will review (this decision) after 10 days, so the closure will begin tomorrow (last Friday), which would have been a poor turnout day anyway. Parents will have Saturday and Sunday to make preparations for their children . Those schools without Internet connectivity will have materials to distribute so that they can continue their education at home,” said Holness.