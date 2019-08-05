David Lane mourns slain teacher

The police have arrested the main suspect in last Tuesday's killing of schoolteacher Latoya Hill in David Lane, Portland, but that has not eased the pain for the family and friends who are continuing to mourn.

The suspect, an undertaker who is believed to be the father of her youngest child, was handed over to the police in Kingston by a friend and transferred to the Portland police last Thursday. Up to yesterday he had not been charged.

When the Observer North & East visited David Lane last week one of Hill's cousins described her as a person with a pretty smile who would go about her business with no fuss.

“You nuh see my cousin in a company. She was easygoing, always smiling. She na pass you and nuh call to you. She might not hold a long conversation but she a smile and call to you,” said the heartbroken cousin who asked not to be named.

She said that Hill and the man who is believed to have carried out the act had gone their separate ways for some time, so what he did came as a huge shock to everyone who knew them.

“They broke up and she moved and came back home couple months now, so I don't think she did a expect this from him. Him call her down there and say him want to talk about the baby because school time was coming up,“ said the cousin.

“Me get fi understand that the man did send her threat already and say if him can't have her, nobody would. But it look like she never really a take it serious,” she said her dead, obviously distressed.

“Him did a try put her body in the trunk and somebody make a sound and a suh him lef her on the ground. Her mother just a say she a pray to the Father and a beg him guidance and strength. Mi cousin ever a try. Always had something doing,” she added.

A family friend, who had grown up with Hill, was clearly enraged by the killing as she described the school teacher as a hard-working person who was always trying to elevate herself.

“She wasn't a person that had too many friends and chatty chatty. You know people weh a try? She used to do other things before she started teaching. She had kids young and she wouldn't stop trying. She even sell little clothes alongside the teaching. She always a try and try. Always a hunt for her food,” the visibly upset childhood friend said.

East Portland Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz was among those who condemned the murder of the teacher.

“This has to end. Our women need greater support and empowerment to overcome domestic abuse. I am urging members of the Portland business community and the security forces to rally with me to find a solution to protecting abused women,” said the recently elected MP as she appealed to women in the constituency who may be in abusive relationships to reach out to her for assistance.

The MP also requested that people desist from sharing graphic images of Hill on social media and urged members of the public to give the family the respect they deserve.

“I believe in the empowerment of our women and domestic abuse cannot coexist with what I am trying to embody in this constituency,” said Vaz.

“Whether it is physical or verbal abuse, there is absolutely no room for it in East Portland, and it is time that women be given the respect and protection that we deserve,” added Vaz.

Hill's lifeless body was found on the roadside in front of the house she used to call home last Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the teacher and the man were involved in a heated exchange from as early as 11:30 pm Monday.

The dispute, which was never reported to the police, went on for approximately four hours, after which residents heard the woman crying out for help.

The man was later seen trying to get her lifeless body into his motor vehicle, and when a resident made an alarm, he made his escape leaving the body behind.